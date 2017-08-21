President Trump Announces Increases In Troop Levels In Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Trump has announced to the nation that the U.S. military will increase presence in Afghanistan.
The president has not announced a specific number of troops that will head to the embattled nation, nor did he announce a timetable for deployment.
Trump noted that he will not “talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities.”
Senior White House sources say the number is between 3,800 and 4,000, and that Secretary of Defense James Mattis has final authority over that number.
President Trump says the U.S. is not about nation-building, but rather “we are killing terrorists.”
Trump noted a rapid exit from Afghanistan would have unacceptable consequences, and that “a hasty withdrawl would create a vacuum” that the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda would fill.