Teen Trying To Make Sick Stranger’s Birthday Wish Come True

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A teenager is trying to make a sick stranger’s birthday wish come true.

Jacob Priestly lives in Arizona and suffers from a rare disease that affects the cells of his body.

(credit: CBS)

He’s hoping to get 100,000 birthday cards by his 15th birthday.

Kayla Adler has never met Jacob, but this weekend she recruited volunteers from her non-profit, A Golden Wish Colorado, to help him reach that goal.

(credit: CBS)

“He says that’s what makes him smile and that he doesn’t have very many reasons to smile anymore, so we’re going to make sure he has 100,000 smiles,” Adler said. “It means so much more to do something for someone else than it does for yourself. He’s in more need of anything that I would ever need, and helping him is really important to me.”

Kayla Adler (credit: CBS)

Kayla hopes to send 500 cards to Jacob by his birthday on Aug. 28.

LINK: A Golden Wish Colorado

