Put Pets First For Day Of Service

LITTLETON, Colo (CBS4) – Xcel Energy’s Day of Service needs volunteers to help man’s best friends. For the first time this year, The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley is working with Xcel Energy for a Day of Service. Volunteers are needed to give the facility a good, deep cleaning, to walk the dogs, and play with the cats.

“It’s really nice when these large groups come out. We can get a lot of larger projects done in a single day, and then, of course, we’re going to have them take some animals out and get some animal enrichment. And then hopefully do some adoptions with those folks that day,” said Jake Confer, community outreach coordinator for the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.

The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley sees about 1800 animals a year, the majority of which are reclaimed or adopted. At any given time, volunteers take care of 100 animals at the shelter.

“We see more dogs then felines, quite a few coming in. We also see transfer partners that bring them in from various areas that need a lot of help that wouldn’t necessarily get the opportunities that they get up here with this organization. And, of course, it’s Colorado so it’s very dog say. Everybody’s got a dog or five, and you know, that’s the demands of the community, more dogs and cats in homes,” Confer said.