Perlmutter Reverses Himself, Will Run For Congress

DENVER (AP) — Congressman Ed Perlmutter is reversing himself and announcing he’ll run for re-election.

Perlmutter had initially announced he was giving up his congressional seat to run for Colorado governor. But he dropped out of that race last month. He said he didn’t have the fire in his belly to run while simultaneously representing the state’s 7th congressional district. He also acknowledged the Democratic gubernatorial primary was tougher than he expected.

Finally, Perlmutter said it’d be unfair to run for re-election to congress since three other Democratic politicians were already competing for his seat.

But Perlmutter announced Monday that he’s changed his mind. He said he’s spoken with the three Democrats who thought they were competing for an open seat. “I understand this is not an ideal situation,” Perlmutter said.

