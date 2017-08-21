Perlmutter Reverses Himself, Will Run For Congress

Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Ed Perlmutter

DENVER (AP) — Congressman Ed Perlmutter is reversing himself and announcing he’ll run for re-election.

Perlmutter had initially announced he was giving up his congressional seat to run for Colorado governor. But he dropped out of that race last month. He said he didn’t have the fire in his belly to run while simultaneously representing the state’s 7th congressional district. He also acknowledged the Democratic gubernatorial primary was tougher than he expected.

perlmutter announces withdraw from gov race lu4 frame 6972 Perlmutter Reverses Himself, Will Run For Congress

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (credit: CBS)

Finally, Perlmutter said it’d be unfair to run for re-election to congress since three other Democratic politicians were already competing for his seat.

But Perlmutter announced Monday that he’s changed his mind. He said he’s spoken with the three Democrats who thought they were competing for an open seat. “I understand this is not an ideal situation,” Perlmutter said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch