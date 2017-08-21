Latest Forecast: Colorado Weather Will Cooperate For Viewing The Eclipse

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Mid and high level clouds found throughout much of Colorado Monday morning will clear (or thin) enough for almost ideal viewing conditions during the much anticipated solar eclipse.

In the Denver area the eclipse will peak at 11:47 a.m. and will coincide with a small drop in temperatures. Likely 2-3 degrees. After the eclipse ends, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to around 90° Monday afternoon.

In terms of rain chances, they are relatively small on Monday. The mountains have a 20-30% chance for late day thunderstorms while lower elevations have a 10% chance. One exception is along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties where chances will stay a bit higher.

Much better chances for rain will come later this week particularly on Thursday when most areas will see at least one two showers or thunderstorms.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

