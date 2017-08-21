Coroner: Driver In Fatal I-70 Wreck Was Drunk

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says toxicology results on Jeff Stumpf, the driver who crossed Interstate 70 into eastbound lanes killing a mother from Idaho Springs on July 30, was legally drunk. He had a blood alcohol measurement of .146. In Colorado .08 is considered DUI.

Chief Deputy Coroner Dan Pruitt said Stumpf also had evidence of ephedrine, a stimulant used for weight loss and also as a nasal decongestant, in his system. Testing also revealed a metabolite of cocaine, suggesting cocaine use and evidence of THC, pointing to marijuana use.

There is no medical conclusion on his death yet, including whether Stumpf had a heart attack, or whether he had suffered a seizure or was unconscious at the time of the crash.

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said there was no evidence of braking prior to when Stumpf crossed the highway in his pickup where he hit several other vehicles.

Stumpf died at a hospital. He was a resident of Evergreen and owner of Big Kahuna BBQ.

The collision killed 52-year-old Jodie Stewart of Idaho Springs. She died at the scene of the crash. Her teenage son was injured.