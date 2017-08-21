COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Coroner: Driver In Fatal I-70 Wreck Was Drunk

Filed Under: Colorado State Patrol, Ephedrine, Evergreen, Idaho Springs, Interstate 70, Jefferson County, Jodie Stewart

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says toxicology results on Jeff Stumpf, the driver who crossed Interstate 70 into eastbound lanes killing a mother from Idaho Springs on July 30, was legally drunk. He had a blood alcohol measurement of .146. In Colorado .08 is considered DUI.

Chief Deputy Coroner Dan Pruitt said Stumpf also had evidence of ephedrine, a stimulant used for weight loss and also as a nasal decongestant, in his system. Testing also revealed a metabolite of cocaine, suggesting cocaine use and evidence of THC, pointing to marijuana use.

There is no medical conclusion on his death yet, including whether Stumpf had a heart attack, or whether he had suffered a seizure or was unconscious at the time of the crash.

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said there was no evidence of braking prior to when Stumpf crossed the highway in his pickup where he hit several other vehicles.

Stumpf died at a hospital. He was a resident of Evergreen and owner of Big Kahuna BBQ.

The collision killed 52-year-old Jodie Stewart of Idaho Springs. She died at the scene of the crash. Her teenage son was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch