Forest Service To Unveil Hanging Lake Plan Tuesday

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is set to unveil its long-awaited proposed Hanging Lake Area Management Plan.
The Post Independent reports the Forest Service will unveil the plan Tuesday and is expected to propose a fee and shuttle system that would eliminate the parking crunch caused by increasing crowds at the lake.
The Forest Service said Friday Hanging Lake has continued to see a large increase in visitation over the last decade. Up to 1,200 visitors venture to the lake a day during the summer.
Release of the proposed management plan will initiate a 30-day public scoping period where the Forest Service will solicit public and stakeholder feedback on the proposed plan.
