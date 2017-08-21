Forest Service To Unveil Hanging Lake Plan Tuesday

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is set to unveil its long-awaited proposed Hanging Lake Area Management Plan.

The Post Independent reports the Forest Service will unveil the plan Tuesday and is expected to propose a fee and shuttle system that would eliminate the parking crunch caused by increasing crowds at the lake.

Hanging Lake Trail

The Forest Service said Friday Hanging Lake has continued to see a large increase in visitation over the last decade. Up to 1,200 visitors venture to the lake a day during the summer.

Release of the proposed management plan will initiate a 30-day public scoping period where the Forest Service will solicit public and stakeholder feedback on the proposed plan.

