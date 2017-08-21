Local Builder Taking Steps To Lower Formaldehyde Levels

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – With the discovery of high levels of formaldehyde at several Denver area home sites, some builders are taking extra steps to make sure the same doesn’t happen to them.

One of those builders is Thrive Homebuilders. CBS4’s Dominic Garcia spoke to the company’s CEO, Gene Myers, at one of their build sites in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood. He says in all of their homes they use a special type of drywall that actually helps absorb formaldehyde.

“It actually take any formaldehyde that comes in the house from furniture, rugs, other products, and it will actually absorb and capture that formaldehyde,” said Myers.

He says in turn, it absorbs any formaldehyde in the building material. Myers also showed CBS4 a device they use to measure formaldehyde in their completed homes. He says it measures the home throughout the day since formaldehyde levels ebb and flow as the day goes on. Myers noted a recent test done on their show home.

“So we were able to test this home and we ended up with 75 percent less than a normal standard.”

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia also asked Myers about the recent formaldehyde issues builders in the Denver metro area have seen in new home construction. He says he feels bad for them, considering the materials they were given were faulty.

“It’s really unfortunate for the people affected and it’s unfortunate for the builders as well because they were just trying to comply with the building code,” said Myers.

But he thinks in the future, more and more builders will start taking those extra steps in the beginning so it doesn’t come back to bite them in the end.

“I think it will become more certainly more popular or more demanded by consumers as the formaldehyde issue continues,” Myers said.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.