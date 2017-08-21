COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Dancers Greet Students On First Day Of School For DPS

DENVER (CBS4) – Summer break has come to an end for students in Colorado’s largest school district.

(credit: CBS)

It was the first day back in class for about 92,000 students in Denver Public Schools, and it was a full day of learning about the solar eclipse for many of the schools.

Students and parents at Goldrick Elementary School in south Denver had quite the welcome, complete with singing and dancing. Superintendent Tom Boasberg was also on hand to greet students.

(credit: CBS)

“We live in a society that’s very unequal in many ways in terms of opportunity, and education really is the great equalizer. When we offer great education to every child, we help every child fulfill their potential,” said Boasberg.

Sen. Michael Bennet, left, and DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg (credit: CBS)

In addition to visiting Goldrick Elementary on Monday, Boasberg also spent time at Newlon Elementary School and John F. Kennedy High School.

