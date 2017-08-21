34K Vehicles Head Through Colorado To Wyoming For Eclipse

DENVER (AP) – Thousands of people headed though Colorado over the weekend for a chance to see the total solar eclipse.

The Colorado Department of Transportation estimate that 34,000 vehicles traveled to Wyoming.

Traffic was stop and go on Interstate 25 on Monday morning as they last of the eclipse seekers made their way north.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says people taking selfies at the “Welcome to Wyoming” sign was contributing to the congestion. It tweeted a photo of the sign and encouraged people to use it instead of stopping for photos.

Wyoming officials estimate the number of people coming to see the eclipse could double the state’s population of about a half million people.

