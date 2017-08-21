COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Eclipse Provides Students With Extended Learning Experience

Filed Under: Bear Creek Elementary School, Douglas County, Education, Great American Eclipse, Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Great American Eclipse on Monday provided Colorado students with a great learning experience.

eclipse 21 Eclipse Provides Students With Extended Learning Experience

(credit: CBS)

At Bear Canyon Elementary School in Highlands Ranch, students used the viewing of the solar event as a science lesson.

A teacher purchased safe solar eclipse viewing glasses for each student. The classes also made viewers to project the sun’s image. Some were made out of shoeboxes and others were made out of cereal boxes.

eclipse 1 Eclipse Provides Students With Extended Learning Experience

(credit: CBS)

The students also wore UV beads on their wrists as part of an experiment to see how much the temperature changed during the eclipse. They determined that the temperature dropped by about 3 degrees as the moon crossed across the sun’s path.

