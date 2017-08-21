Eclipse Provides Students With Extended Learning Experience

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Great American Eclipse on Monday provided Colorado students with a great learning experience.
At Bear Canyon Elementary School in Highlands Ranch, students used the viewing of the solar event as a science lesson.
A teacher purchased safe solar eclipse viewing glasses for each student. The classes also made viewers to project the sun’s image. Some were made out of shoeboxes and others were made out of cereal boxes.
The students also wore UV beads on their wrists as part of an experiment to see how much the temperature changed during the eclipse. They determined that the temperature dropped by about 3 degrees as the moon crossed across the sun’s path.