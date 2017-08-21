Hundreds Gather At The Capitol For A Peace Rally

Filed Under: Peace Rally, Queen Phoenix, State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds rallied at the state capitol for peace Sunday.

Organizers say the goal is simple: bring people together no matter their background.

peace rally sot vo transfer frame 613 Hundreds Gather At The Capitol For A Peace Rally

(credit: CBS)

They’re hoping their peaceful message will spread to lawmakers nationwide.

“If we can unite and stop focusing on things like the color of our skin, our physical gender, our loving habits, the things that they have systemically thrown at us, if we can start instead focusing on inclusion and accepting those things in other people we can really unite as a community,” organizer Queen Phoenix said.

peace rally sot vo transfer frame 314 Hundreds Gather At The Capitol For A Peace Rally

Queen Phoenix (credit: CBS)

Relations between the U.S. and North Korea were also discussed at the rally, with protesters asking President Donald Trump to avoid nuclear warfare.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch