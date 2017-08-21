Hundreds Gather At The Capitol For A Peace Rally

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds rallied at the state capitol for peace Sunday.
Organizers say the goal is simple: bring people together no matter their background.
They’re hoping their peaceful message will spread to lawmakers nationwide.
“If we can unite and stop focusing on things like the color of our skin, our physical gender, our loving habits, the things that they have systemically thrown at us, if we can start instead focusing on inclusion and accepting those things in other people we can really unite as a community,” organizer Queen Phoenix said.
Relations between the U.S. and North Korea were also discussed at the rally, with protesters asking President Donald Trump to avoid nuclear warfare.