Denver Experiences Big Temperature Drop During The Eclipse

Filed Under: 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, Denver International Airport, Eclipse, Great American Eclipse

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver metro area saw a big temperature drop during Monday’s total solar eclipse.

CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says the city saw a dip of two to three degrees for the eclipse.

But, where the temperature is officially recorded, at Denver International Airport an eight degree drop was experienced.

Much of the country saw a similar effect as the total solar eclipse made its way from Oregon east to South Carolina.

RELATED: When Is The Next Total Solar Eclipse? In Just About 7 Years

