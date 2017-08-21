Upcoming Path Of Totality To Cross Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – The path of totality for the 2045 total solar eclipse will cross directly over Colorado.

For Monday’s eclipse, the best Colorado saw was 99 percent in the far northeastern city of Julesburg, while most of the state experienced 92 percent or less.

PHOTO GALLERY: The 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse

But that will all change in about 28 years when the path goes from northern California through Nevada and Utah on its way to Colorado.

As it leaves the state, the eclipse will track southeast through Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas as it makes its way into the Gulf Coast states.

The path for the 2045 total solar eclipse will head right over both Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, as well as several other smaller towns like Aspen and Lamar.

Denver will be on the fringe of the path of totality.

The country seemed to stop for a few hours Monday as most everyone took a moment to look at the total solar eclipse.

Even President Donald Trump and the First Lady got out the glasses at the White House to look at the partial eclipse overhead.

With 200 million people within a day’s drive of Monday’s path of totality, roads were packed and hotels sold out months in advance.

Many Coloradans traveled north into the path of totality for Monday’s eclipse.

Wyoming state officials estimate that their population of 500,000 doubled for the event.

RELATED: When Is The Next Total Solar Eclipse? In Just About 7 Years

Learning from this year, if you’re interested in seeing the 2045 Great American Eclipse, it might be best to start planning now.