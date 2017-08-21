Young Girl Recovering After Getting Caught In Hail Of Bullets

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – A young girl continues to recover from wounds she received after a shooting.

The shooting took place at Barry’s Bingo, which is located along Federal Boulevard near Jewell Avenue.

Regan Lefferts was finishing her shift at the hall, as part of a fundraiser for her daughter’s soccer team, when the shooting took place.

“We heard a loud pop,” Lefferts said. “I saw everyone in the bingo hall itself diving under tables.”

A gunshot from outside the hall sent a bullet through the building.

“It came through the window, went all the way clear across the bingo hall, and lodged in the wall,” Lefferts said.

The bullet shattered glass in the building. The glass cut a 12-year-old girl’s face open cause her to bleed profusely.

“We just held pressure on her face until the police, and paramedics, got there. They got there very quickly,” Lefferts said. “She just kept saying ‘I’m fine, I’m okay’.”

Denver Police said two people were arrested in connection to the gunfire. However, their identities and charges were not released.

Meanwhile, those who witnessed the event told CBS4 they were just happy everyone walked out of the building alive.

“It is amazing nobody was hit, quite frankly,” Lefferts said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.