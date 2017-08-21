Animal Adventure Park’s Newborn Bison Successfully Reunited With Mom

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – A newborn bison at the Animal Adventure Park has been successfully reunited with her mother.

She was separated from her mom, June, when her father Cash got aggressive and started attacking the calf shortly after she was born.

Why did he do that? Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said staff had some ideas, which he offered up while updating everyone on the newborn’s condition since she’s been isolated from both parents for her safety.

“Cash is a new dad. This is his first calf,” Patch said in the live Facebook video. He’s also a curious animal, and “he aggressively, but curiously went after our new calf.”

The calf is doing great, though, even calling and wagging her little tail for her mother, which can be seen and heard in their video.

With a comment on their Facebook post, the park updated the reunion with mom and said it was a “success!”

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

The Animal Adventure Park is an interactive and educational animal park located 15 minutes outside of Binghamton. They opened for the summer season on Monday, May 15.