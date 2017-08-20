Woman Arrested For Running Over, Killing Man In Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo police have arrested a 25-year-old woman who now stands accused of killing a man with her car.

Rosalyn Hernandez, 29, was identified by witnesses as the driver of a gold-colored Suzuki Forenza that ran over 25-year-old Christopher Piserchio early Saturday morning in downtown Pueblo.

Police say Piserchio had attempt to break up a physical fight at 2:30 a.m. when he was killed.

Police were called after the fight and collision and found Piserchio lying in the road. He died at the hospital.

The car was later found in downtown.

Hernandez faces charges of Second Degree Murder.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in obtaining information about the incident.

 

 

