Latest Forecast: Early Sun Before Gusty PM Storms

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Sunday! We have slightly cooler air moving in from Wyoming during the afternoon on Sunday. This will cool afternoon temperatures across the Front Range by about 2 to 5 degrees. Not a dramatic shift. But, it should be a little more comfortable than Saturday’s high of 95 which was 2 degrees away from tying the record.

There is a chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and eastern plains. However, most of the storms in and near the Denver metro area will be high based creating more wind than measurable rainfall.

Monday for the Great American Eclipse which peaks at 11:47 am. Skies will be partly cloudy over Denver and the northern Front Range so visibility may not be absolutely clear. This forecast may change in the next 24 hours. There is a disturbance over southern New Mexico that will move north and bring in clouds over the state late Sunday night. If it moves slower visibility might be better. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover over southern Colorado and in the northeastern corner of the state late Monday morning. This may challenge the eclipse view in those areas.

A weak cold front comes through on Tuesday and drops temperatures a bit more. This will also, keep the chances for afternoon thunderstorms alive through the week ahead.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.