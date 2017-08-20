Large Brush Fire Approaches Neighborhood

Filed Under: Adams County, Brighton, Colorado

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A large brush fire frayed nerves of residents of an Adams County subdivision Saturday evening.

Crews from Brighton, Hudson, South Adams and South Weld fire departments converged on the blaze which flared up during Saturday’s sunset.

The fire burned toward several homes in the Rocking Horse Farms neighborhood. Those were made firefighters’ priority, and were not damaged.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

brighton fire 5 from chief mark bodane Large Brush Fire Approaches Neighborhood

( credit – Twitter/Brighton Fire Chief Mark Bodane)

Brighton Fire spokesperson Natalie Ridderbos credited residents’ mitigation efforts.

” I heard (firefighters) say on the radio that patch of green really helped them,” she said.

 

