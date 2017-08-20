Three Afghani Corrections Students Missing In Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three students from Afghanistan failed to return from a Colorado Department of Corrections-sponsored trip Saturday night and are considered missing.

“The three students are part of a group from Afghanistan that are correctional staff who are authorized to be in the United States for training,” the DOC’s Mark Fairbairn told CBS4.

The three planned to travel from the International Correctional Management Training Center in Cañon City to a pre-determined meeting point in Colorado Springs. They were to be picked up there at 7 p.m. but did not show.

“The Department of Corrections’ primary concern is the safety of the missing participants as would be the case with any guest in our country,” Fairbairn added. He noted the students were in the United States on temporary visas and had been thoroughly vetted by the U.S. State Department prior to arrival.