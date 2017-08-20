Affordable Arts Festival Offers Fine Art For Under $100

DENVER (CBS4) – The Affordable Arts Festival makes fine art accessible to any art lover. The festival features fine arts and crafts from 150 local and national artists, all for sale for under $100. The best deal at this year’s festival will be a piece that would normally be priced at $2,100, but will sell for $100. More deals are listed on the Affordable Arts Festival website.

The Affordable Arts Festival is on Sunday, August 27th from 9a.m. to 3p.m. at Arapahoe Community College. There is a $10 admission fee, with the net proceeds going to the Arapahoe Community College Foundation, which supports students of the community college.