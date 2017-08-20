Affordable Arts Festival Offers Fine Art For Under $100

DENVER (CBS4) – The Affordable Arts Festival makes fine art accessible to any art lover. The festival features fine arts and crafts from 150 local and national artists, all for sale for under $100. The best deal at this year’s festival will be a piece that would normally be priced at $2,100, but will sell for $100. More deals are listed on the Affordable Arts Festival website.

aaf 2015 crowds xl Affordable Arts Festival Offers Fine Art For Under $100

(credit Affordable Arts Festival)

The Affordable Arts Festival is on Sunday, August 27th from 9a.m. to 3p.m. at Arapahoe Community College. There is a $10 admission fee, with the net proceeds going to the Arapahoe Community College Foundation, which supports students of the community college.

aaf booth 2015 xl Affordable Arts Festival Offers Fine Art For Under $100

(credit Affordable Arts Festival)

