Xcel: Eclipse Won’t Impact Service

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy doesn’t believe the total eclipse will have an impact on it’s electric service.
The service provider manages more than 1,000 megawatts of solar power in Colorado, Minnesota and New Mexico. Those three states will see only a partial eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.
Xcel says it’s planning for the solar eclipse the same way it does for storms or cloud cover. They say it’s actually easier to prepare for an event like an eclipse because they know when it will happen.
The company says it will simply shift to other power sources.