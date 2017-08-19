Xcel: Eclipse Won’t Impact Service

Filed Under: 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, Great American Eclipse, Solar Eclipse, Total Solar Eclipse, Xcel Energy

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy doesn’t believe the total eclipse will have an impact on it’s electric service.

gettyimages 5143991161 Xcel: Eclipse Wont Impact Service

The moon passes in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse in Surabaya, East Java on March 9, 2016. (credit JUNI KRISWANTO/AFP/Getty Images)

The service provider manages more than 1,000 megawatts of solar power in Colorado, Minnesota and New Mexico. Those three states will see only a partial eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.

eclipse excel energy 5vo transfer frame 265 Xcel: Eclipse Wont Impact Service

(credit: CBS)

eclipse excel energy 5vo transfer frame 384 Xcel: Eclipse Wont Impact Service

(credit: CBS)

Xcel says it’s planning for the solar eclipse the same way it does for storms or cloud cover. They say it’s actually easier to prepare for an event like an eclipse because they know when it will happen.

The company says it will simply shift to other power sources.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch