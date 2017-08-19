All Women Ride Raises Money For Scholars

DENVER, Colo (CBS4) – The Venus de Miles is an all women bike ride that raises money for scholarships. It’s in its 10th year, and raises money for Greenhouse Scholars, an education based non-profit organization.
LINK: Register for Venus de Miles
Venus de Miles is a non-competitive event that welcomes women of all ages and athletic abilities. There are three routes to choose from, 33-miles, 64-miles, and 100-miles. About 1,500 women participate every year. It’s held at Prospect Park in Longmont.
All the money raised by the ride goes to Greenhouse Scholars, which provides help to under-resourced, high performing students. The organization helps young people from low-income families, who have often experienced challenges in life, to access and succeed in college.
Venus de Miles is Saturday, August 26th. Registration is open until 9 p.m. on Friday, August 25 and costs $95.