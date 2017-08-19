Two Wildfires Burning In Colorado

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews responded Saturday to a wildfire burning in an isolated area northwest of Granby.

At the same time, a separate wildfire closed a state highway briefly in Moffat County.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reported the 12-acre Corral Creek Fire at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday. The GCSO’s Facebook post stated “multiple agencies are responding” and asked civilians to stay out of the area.

corral creek fire 4 grand county sheriffs office fb Two Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: Facebook/Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

corral creek fire 1 grand county sheriffs office fb Two Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: Facebook/Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

It also stated there were no structures being threatened and no evacuations had been ordered.

Meantime, the 80-acre Pole Fire is burning northwest of Craig.

David Boyd, Public Affairs Specialist for the NW Colorado District of the Bureau of Land Management, said three single-engine air tankers were working with BLM and Moffat County fire engines.

The Pole Fire is burning about two miles south of the Wyoming border near the intersection of Highway 13 and Moffat County Road 4.

The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed Highway 13 was closed at that intersection for an hour and a half during the firefight.

No cause has been announced for either blaze.

