Oregon Wildfire Forces Evacuations In Prime Eclipse Zone

Teacher Killed In Crash After He Was Pulled Over By State Troopers The man killed in a crash that happened after he was pulled over has been identified as a teacher in Carbondale.

'Too Short For Someone Who Has Taken A Life': Hit & Run Victim's Mother Reacts To SentenceNearly a year after her daughter was struck and killed while crossing the intersection of 13th and Broadway, Karina Pulec's mother says she's finally gotten some closure, but maybe not comfort, after the man who took her daughter's life was sentenced to prison.