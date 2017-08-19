Latest Forecast: Summer Sizzle For Saturday

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a hot start to the weekend! Our region is looking at westerly winds for Saturday. With what forecasters call a “zonal flow”. Meaning the general movement of air is west to east across the region flowing from time zone to time zone.

This will bring warmer temperatures and slightly drier air into the region to start the weekend. Temperatures across western and eastern Colorado will be zooming into the 90s for Saturday with 70s and 80s in the mountains. There is a slight chance for a few late day storms over the mountains and plains with the current weather pattern. Most of the storms over the Denver metro area will be high based and somewhat dry. Creating gusty winds but, not much in the way of measurable rain.

Monday will be warm with a few late storms as well. If you planning on viewing the eclipse, at this point it looks like skies will be partly cloudy at peak time which is 11:47 am. And the temperature will be around 80 degrees by then.

A cold front will push through late in the day on Monday bringing in a little better chance for storms on Monday and Tuesday with about an 8 to 10 degree cool down for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.