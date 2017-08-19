Denver Police Investigate Shooting Death Near City Park

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead following a shooting Friday night at 28th Avenue and Albion Street.
A spokesperson with the Denver Police Department, Marika Putnam, said Saturday morning that DPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.
There is no suspect description at this time, she added.
Police responded to the area — located one block northeast of City Park — around 8 p.m. Friday night. Investigators focused on a white late-model Cadillac parked on the southwest corner of the intersection. Sunglasses and other items could be seen on the pavement outside the driver’s side door.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner is expected to release the identity of the victim on Monday.