Denver Art Museum Building To Close This Fall

DENVER (CBS4) – The galleries in the Denver Art Museum’s north building are closing soon.

The last chance to check them out will be Nov. 19.

After that, the building will go through updates while also creating a new welcome center.

To make up for the closure, the museum’s Hamilton Building along 13th Avenue will be open seven days a week starting on Nov. 20.

It’s expected to cost approximately $150 million.

The project is expected to be completed in time for the building’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

