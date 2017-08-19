Rockies Back Marquez With 3 HRs, Beat Brewers 8-4

DENVER (AP) — German Marquez got hit hard at times on Friday night.

Nothing like the shelling Milwaukee starter Matt Garza took, though.

Charlie Blackmon hit his sixth leadoff home run of the season, Marquez won for the first time in three weeks and the Colorado Rockies beat the Brewers 8-4 on Friday night.

Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez also homered and each drove in two runs, and Nolan Arenado had a two-run triple for the Rockies, who are one game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top NL wild card.

“We have a right-hander that we have success (against) in the past,” Gonzalez said of the 33-year-old Garza. “So we want to jump ahead and try to score some runs and give him a rough night.

“That’s exactly what we thought about before the game and then we did it in the game.”

Marquez (10-5) allowed four runs — including three solo shots — in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one while getting his first win since July 29.

Trailing 2-1, the Rockies took the lead with a three-run third. Marquez legged out a double with one out and Blackmon singled to put runners at the corners. Arenado got his two-run triple off the right-field wall with two outs, and Parra followed with a run-scoring single that zipped off the outstretched glove of Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia to put Colorado ahead 4-2.

Parra added a solo homer and Gonzalez’s two-run shot a batter later chased Garza (6-7) in the fifth.

“What was important today is our starting pitcher did a nice job,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “Kept us right there, and when we took the lead, he kept us there.”

Domingo Santana homered for Milwaukee, and Keon Broxton and Arcia hit consecutive solo shots, the sixth time the Brewers have had back-to-back homers this year.

Eric Thames added a double and triple for the Brewers, who began a nine-game road trip. The loss ended a four-game winning streak.

“It’s not something that we want to come in and do,” Broxton said. “I think tomorrow we’re going to come back with a little chip on our shoulder and get things done the right way.”

Garza allowed eight runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is now 2-6 with a 6.90 ERA in his career against the Rockies and 0-4 with a 10.02 mark at Coors Field.

Blackmon drove a slider over the left field wall on Garza’s fourth pitch of the game.

“I didn’t do a great job of keeping it down,” Garza said. “It’s just missed spots and they took advantage of it.”

BATS COMING ALIVE?

The Rockies scored more than four runs for just the third time in their last 13 games.

BULLPEN DOES THE JOB

Four pitchers combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for Colorado.

“The whole year they’ve been really consistent,” Gonzalez said. “They’re the big reason why we’re here today and in the lead in the wild card race. We’re going to need those guys if we want to get to the postseason. Pitching is important but the bullpen is even bigger.”

HOFFMAN GETS A BREATHER

The Rockies optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A Albuquerque after he surrendered four home runs in 4 1/3 innings against Atlanta on Thursday. Colorado manager Bud Black said Hoffman won’t pitch for at least five to six days to give his arm a break. The 24-year-old went 0-4 with a 7.36 ERA in last six outings.

INF Ryan McMahon was also optioned to the minors. To fill the roster spots, the Rockies recalled RHP Scott Oberg and OF Mike Tauchman.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: C Stephen Vogt (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and C Andrew Susac was placed on the 10-day DL.

Rockies: Arenado was back in the lineup after a sharply hit ball hit his left hand on Thursday. The ball hit the same spot where Arenado was hit by a fastball from Miami pitcher Vance Worley four days earlier. “It doesn’t feel good,” Arenado said. “But I can still swing. I can still play defense.”

UP NEXT

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.50 ERA) had his turn in the rotation skipped on Tuesday. Over his first two starts in the majors, the 24-year-old has given up two runs in 12 innings.

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (0-0, 0.00) made an emotional return to the mound Monday, tossing seven shutout innings against Atlanta. Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and underwent chemotherapy over the season.



By BRENT W. NEW, Associated Press

