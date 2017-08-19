Structure Protection Set Up For Brighton Grass Fire

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Brighton.
The fire department’s information officer, Natalie Ridderbos, says that it’s in the 29700 block of East 163rd Place.
Firefighters are currently setting up structure protection in the Hayesmount subdivision.
Smoke from the fire can apparently be seen northeast of Denver International Airport, but a tweet from them says it’s not impacting flights at this time.
It is currently unknown how large the fire is at this time.