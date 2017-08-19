Structure Protection Set Up For Brighton Grass Fire

Filed Under: Adams County, Brighton, Brighton Fire Department, Grass Fire

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Brighton.

The fire department’s information officer, Natalie Ridderbos, says that it’s in the 29700 block of East 163rd Place.

Firefighters are currently setting up structure protection in the Hayesmount subdivision.

brighton fire from their fd pio Structure Protection Set Up For Brighton Grass Fire

(credit: Brighton FD)

Smoke from the fire can apparently be seen northeast of Denver International Airport, but a tweet from them says it’s not impacting flights at this time.

It is currently unknown how large the fire is at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch