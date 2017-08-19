Aurora Hosts Fourth Annual Global Fest

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of people celebrated diversity in Aurora on Saturday.
Nearly a dozen food vendors showcasing dishes from around the world helped celebrate the 4th Annual Aurora Global Fest.
Aurora is one of the most diverse communities in the country- second only to Brooklyn, New York.
Flags from more than 30 countries kicked off the event with a parade of nations outside the Aurora Municipal Center on Alameda Parkway.
Foodies could also check out the World Beer Market that featured beverages from all around the world.
Bands and performers including Grammy-winning “Morgan Heritage” filled the main stage, while local and international fashion shows adorned the community stage.