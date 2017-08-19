Homeowner Robbed At Gunpoint While Getting Carpets Cleaned

By Melissa Garcia

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada are searching for the suspect in a brazen home invasion robbery.

A doorbell security camera captured video of the man entering a home in the 9100 block of West 50th Lane during daylight hours on Wednesday while the resident was inside.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6′ tall and weighing approximately 175-200 lbs with dark colored hair pulled back into a ponytail and a mustache with a goatee.

The victim told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia that he was getting his carpets cleaned when the suspect went inside the home and robbed him at gunpoint.

He said that the suspect got away with less than $40, all the money that the victim had in his pocket.

Surveillance video shows the suspect following the worker in through the front door flashing a handgun.

Inside, the suspect hit the worker in the head with the pistol and threatened the homeowner, according to police.

Neighbors said the homeowner was a man in his 70’s.

“The gentleman that he struck is a really good guy. He seems pretty able to protect himself, but if somebody’s got a gun in your face, I guess you’re not going to do much,” said a neighbor who live a few units down. “I think the (suspect) just followed the carpet truck. And it could have happened anywhere.”

Police were asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

“We want to find out who this person is, and we want to get him off the street,” said Jill McGranahan, spokeswoman for the Arvada Police Department.

McGranahan said that the suspect may have driven away in a gray Chevrolet Astro Van.

“Because of the nature of (the crime), we want to make sure that we identify him and get him arrested as soon as possible so that it doesn’t happen again,” McGranahan said.

“The saying lightning never strikes twice in the same place probably holds true for this,” said Devin Castor, another neighbor. “I would doubt that he would come back to this area, but maybe for the surrounding area… it’s probably a location that they’re looking to hit again.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the suspect had not been caught.

Police were asking that anyone who thinks they might recognize him call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.