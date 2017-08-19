Baby Bison At Animal Adventure Park Isolated After Dad Becomes Aggressive

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – A newborn bison was isolated by the staff at the Animal Adventure Park after her dad became aggressive.

“An hour or so after birth, dad turned curiously aggressive on the calf – springing the team into action,” the park posted to Facebook.

The team had to use some heavy equipment, they say, to mitigate the situation and remove the calf.

In an update, they say Dr. Tim saw the calf and the “physical examination yielded no issues – which is remarkable.”

Tomorrow they will attempt to reintroduce mom to her baby while keeping her father isolated.

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

The Animal Adventure Park is an interactive and educational animal park located 15 minutes outside of Binghamton. They opened for the summer season on Monday, May 15.