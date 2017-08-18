Warning In Colorado’s High Country: Don’t Feed The Bears

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are trying to determine if someone intentionally fed bears in the Beaver Creek area.
Three bear cubs were orphaned when their mom was found dead in June. The Vail Daily reported their bellies were full of store-bought cherries. It’s an indication someone illegally provided the food to the animals.
The cubs are now in a wildlife rehab facility in Silt. Wildfire officers say their long-term chances of survival have diminished because they got used to consuming human food.
Bears across Colorado are currently eating as much as they can in preparation for winter.