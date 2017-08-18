SURVIVOR CASTING CALL: Do you have what it takes to be on CBS’s hit show? (How To Register For Today's Auditions)

Warning In Colorado’s High Country: Don’t Feed The Bears

Filed Under: Bear Feeding Illegal, bears, Beaver Creek, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Eagle County

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are trying to determine if someone intentionally fed bears in the Beaver Creek area.

Three bear cubs were orphaned when their mom was found dead in June. The Vail Daily reported their bellies were full of store-bought cherries. It’s an indication someone illegally provided the food to the animals.

bears Warning In Colorados High Country: Dont Feed The Bears

(credit: CBS)

The cubs are now in a wildlife rehab facility in Silt. Wildfire officers say their long-term chances of survival have diminished because they got used to consuming human food.

Bears across Colorado are currently eating as much as they can in preparation for winter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch