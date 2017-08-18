Teen Banned From Zoo For Life

DENVER (CBS4)– A teenager and his friend have been banned from the Denver Zoo for life after the 17-year-old jumped over a railing to get a better picture of a rhinoceros.
The teen made his way over a glass barrier that’s meant to separate the public from a staff walkway near the rhino exhibit.
A spokesman with the Denver Zoo says the boy wanted to take a picture of the rhino and once he had, he jumped back over the barrier into the viewing area.
The boy did not get into the rhino enclosure. He was cited for trespassing and told to never visit the Denver Zoo again.