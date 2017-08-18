SURVIVOR CASTING CALL: Do you have what it takes to be on CBS’s hit show? (How To Register For Today's Auditions)

Source: Steve Bannon Leaving White House Post

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.

gettyimages 682666324 Source: Steve Bannon Leaving White House Post

Steve Bannon (credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump’s general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House. The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises.

But he’s also sparred with some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

