Missing Businessman Resurfaces, Mystery Behind Disappearance Remains

DENVER (CBS4)– A missing Denver businessman has resurfaced after he went missing earlier this week. Stacy VanTuyl is said to be disoriented and while his family still isn’t sure what happened, they are happy to have him back.

VanTuyl, 44, went missing early Wednesday morning after he left home to open his BBQ restaurant at 44th and Lowell Boulevard.

He was found by an acquaintance but other details of what happened remain unclear.

“That’s not my brother. I know something was wrong. He wouldn’t have just walked away, so… Again, we’re going to need to follow up at the hospital and see what’s going on with him,” said VanTuyl’s sister. “Thank you, everyone.”

The morning he disappeared his sister said that there was a text message on his phone that he didn’t send. He stated that he was going to investigate a noise in the alley behind the restaurant and that he thought someone was messing around in the dumpster.

Inside the restaurant there were signs that something was not right like blood smears in the kitchen. His wallet, keys and cellphone had been left behind. Meat was sitting out, ready to be smoked.

Denver police continue to investigate the case.

