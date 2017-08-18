People Line Up Around The Block For Solar Eclipse Glasses

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of people lined up around the block to get their hands on Solar Eclipse glasses in Boulder on Friday.

Many places are sold out and it’s nearly too late to order them online.

(credit: CBS)

In Boulder on Friday, people lined up around the block of McGuckin Hardware to buy some of the 2,000 glasses the store had for sale.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s either now or never, so here we are with everyone else, apparently everyone realizes the importance of this,” said Steven Hutt.

(credit: CBS)

“This is better than gold, apparently. I had no idea it would be so insane to get glasses this close to the eclipse,” said Rachel Bacon.

(credit: CBS)

The store sold out of the glasses.

(credit: CBS)

