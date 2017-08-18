Close Call With Moose Caught On Camera

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dramatic video of a very close call for a woman and her dog is a warning to anyone in moose country.

Kristy Sulsberger-Vogt caught the moose and her calves on camera Thursday afternoon in the Wilderness neighborhood near Silverthorne. As she was filming, the mother moose charged at a neighbor who was in a field with her dog.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tell CBS4 the woman was “extremely lucky” the moose turned when it was only a foot or two away from the woman and stopped charging.

It appears the unidentified woman did not have her dog on a leash at the time of the incident, despite Sulsberger-Vogt’s shouts to her to leave the area moments before.

Several people across the mountains have had close calls with moose already this year and wildlife managers say the majority involve dogs.

“They view a dog like it is a wolf, no matter the type of dog, and they will fight to protect their young,” Parks and Wildlife officials told CBS4.

According to witnesses, no one was hurt.

