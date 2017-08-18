Latest Forecast: Above Normal Temperatures On The Way

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – All eyes will be on the forecast this weekend as we prepare for Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Right now the forecast looks dry but there is a chance for some clouds to be passing by.
It’s not yet clear how extensive the cloud cover will be but it’s something we will monitor all weekend for you.
For now enjoy the dry, sunny and warm end to the week.
Denver’s average high for this time of year is around 87 degrees. Starting this afternoon it looks like we’ll be slightly above normal for a few days after two very cool weeks by August standards.
