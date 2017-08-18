House Fire Turns Into Drug Investigation

DENVER (CBS4)– What started as a house fire turns into a drug investigation when firefighters discover large amounts of marijuana inside.

Officers pulled out box after box of marijuana from the home on Grove Street just west of Federal Boulevard after firefighters extinguished the flames.

pot house fire House Fire Turns Into Drug Investigation

“My wife came home at noon, we had been smelling smoke for almost 12 hours,” said Linda Engle’s husband.

grove grow fire 5pkg frame 926 House Fire Turns Into Drug Investigation

She was cleaning her kitchen when she first saw the flames, “I heard a big ‘Pop!’ and at the same time saw a big flame run right up the side of the wall.”

grove grow fire 5pkg frame 146 House Fire Turns Into Drug Investigation

“So I ran out and grabbed our hose and started dousing the back fence and the car port while he called 911,” said Engle.

grove grow fire 5pkg frame 1136 House Fire Turns Into Drug Investigation

Neighbor Mike Bogner also rushed to help, “So then I went around and kicked in the door because I know they have pets and looked inside to see if I could find anything.”

grove grow fire 5vomap frame 944 House Fire Turns Into Drug Investigation

A firefighter rescued the cat.

grove grow fire 5pkg frame 356 House Fire Turns Into Drug Investigation

After fire crews had put out the fire, officers took out several boxes of marijuana from the home. A tenant who wasn’t home at the time of the fire was interviewed by the head of the Denver Police Marijuana Unit.

grove grow fire 5pkg frame 656 House Fire Turns Into Drug Investigation

“You come out on your back patio and you smell your neighbors smoking marijuana it seems to be a Denver occurrence now so you assume everybody got it legally.”

grove grow fire 5pkg frame 1645 House Fire Turns Into Drug Investigation

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was cited for what was found inside.

