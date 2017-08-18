Crowds Line Up After Debut To Get ‘Frozen’ Musical Merchandise

DENVER (CBS4) – The debut of Disney’s “Frozen” musical in Denver Thursday night received glowing reviews from audience members, but CBS4 found that the merchandise being sold is also generating a lot of buzz.
Because the musical is in its pre-Broadway run here in Denver, Critic at Large Greg Moody isn’t allowed to see the production until Sept. 19, but he reported from the theater lobby on Thursday. In his report a big line of people were behind him waiting to buy shirts, hats, keychains and more.
The musical merchandise is almost all Denver-centric. One shirt Moody held up showed a mock Colorado license plate with FRZN 5280 written on it, and the word Arendelle below it. (Arendelle is, of course, the fictional land where all the action in “Frozen” takes place.)
You’ll need tickets to Frozen (ticket link is here), if you want the goods.