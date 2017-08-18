SURVIVOR CASTING CALL: Do you have what it takes to be on CBS’s hit show? (How To Register For Today's Auditions)

First Ever Legal Elk Hunt In Boulder County To Start Next Month

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – Elk hunting at Rabbit Mountain in Boulder County will begin in less than a month.

Officials announced this week that the first-ever legal hunting in county open space will begin on Sept. 11. The hunting will run Mondays through Wednesdays and will continue through Jan. 31. Only two hunters will be allowed at a time. They will be randomly selected by a lottery.

Rabbit Mountain Open Space is located at 55th and Dakota Ridge Road in the northern part of the county, not far from Lyons.

Wildlife officials say there are more than 350 elk in a growing herd there and that the high number of elk are damaging the ecosystem.

Elk typically migrate, but officials say the elk in this herd have come to realize Rabbit Mountain is a refuge from hunters so they’ve stayed in the vicinity.

