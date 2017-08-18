SURVIVOR CASTING CALL: Do you have what it takes to be on CBS’s hit show? (How To Register For Today's Auditions)

E-470 Dismisses Toll Revenue During I-25 Tanker Fire Detour

DENVER (CBS4) – Neither the Colorado Department of Transportation nor drivers will be on the hook for the tolls racked up by cars that detoured around a fiery tanker truck crash earlier this year.

copter 4 1213pm semi fire frame 20735 E 470 Dismisses Toll Revenue During I 25 Tanker Fire Detour

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened on Interstate 25 on May 31 in the Denver Tech Center and it forced emergency crews to close the highway. The closures lasted into the next day — June 1. Many drivers took E-470 — a toll road — to get around the closure.

E-470 officials announced that they waived the fees for drivers, but it was unclear who would have to pay those fees.

On Thursday E-470 announced that the nearly $547,000 in tolls have been tossed out. CDOT will pay approximately $7,000 to cover the labor and administrative costs during the detour.

