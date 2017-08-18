E-470 Dismisses Toll Revenue During I-25 Tanker Fire Detour

DENVER (CBS4) – Neither the Colorado Department of Transportation nor drivers will be on the hook for the tolls racked up by cars that detoured around a fiery tanker truck crash earlier this year.
The crash happened on Interstate 25 on May 31 in the Denver Tech Center and it forced emergency crews to close the highway. The closures lasted into the next day — June 1. Many drivers took E-470 — a toll road — to get around the closure.
E-470 officials announced that they waived the fees for drivers, but it was unclear who would have to pay those fees.
On Thursday E-470 announced that the nearly $547,000 in tolls have been tossed out. CDOT will pay approximately $7,000 to cover the labor and administrative costs during the detour.