Dinosaur National Monument Creek Closed To Fishing After Septic Line Break

DINOSAUR NATIONAL MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) — A popular fishing spot in Dinosaur National Monument has been closed because of a broken septic line at a fish hatchery.
The National Park Service said Thursday that Jones Hole Creek near the Colorado-Utah border has been temporarily closed to fishing and swimming because of the leak. The adjacent hiking 4-mile trail from the Jones Hole Fish Hatchery to the Green River is also closed.
Officials say bacteria levels at the discharge site rose to nearly six times the levels meriting a health warning.
Staffers are monitoring water downstream to determine if the creek was contaminated.
The hatchery is operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
