SURVIVOR CASTING CALL: Do you have what it takes to be on CBS’s hit show? (How To Register For Today's Auditions)

Dinosaur National Monument Creek Closed To Fishing After Septic Line Break

Filed Under: Dinosaur National Monument, National Park Service, Septic Line Break

DINOSAUR NATIONAL MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) — A popular fishing spot in Dinosaur National Monument has been closed because of a broken septic line at a fish hatchery.

gettyimages 5002309831 Dinosaur National Monument Creek Closed To Fishing After Septic Line Break

(credit: Raven Mathis/Getty Images)

The National Park Service said Thursday that Jones Hole Creek near the Colorado-Utah border has been temporarily closed to fishing and swimming because of the leak. The adjacent hiking 4-mile trail from the Jones Hole Fish Hatchery to the Green River is also closed.

Officials say bacteria levels at the discharge site rose to nearly six times the levels meriting a health warning.

Staffers are monitoring water downstream to determine if the creek was contaminated.

The hatchery is operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch