Denver Stars Put On Their Dancing Shoes

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 This Morning anchor Britt Moreno is joining 13 prominent Denver leaders who are working to help kids in our community by taking center stage and dancing!
They are dancing for a cause in this year’s “Dancing with the Denver Stars Gala” benefitting Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. This dance troupe works to bring dance and the arts to kids in schools where children otherwise would not be afforded the opportunity.
The gala raises money for Cleo Parker Robinson’s Arts and Education program that bring dance to kids. Right now kids in 43 Denver and Aurora schools now have this opportunity to dance and express themselves. Ponderosa Elementary school in Aurora reports that students have seen improved test scores after dance was brought to the school.
The theme of the gala is Motown and Britt and her dance partner Tony DeBerry are dancing to Stevie Wonder’s “Uptight.” Dancing with the Denver Stars is Saturday night at the Downtown Denver Marriot!
LINK: cleoparkerdance.org
Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.