Stonewall Jackson Descendants Call For Monument’s Removal

Filed Under: Charlottesville, Confederate Statues, Stonewall Jackson, Thomas Jonathan Jackson, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia’s capital city.

gettyimages 53214287 Stonewall Jackson Descendants Call For Monuments Removal

A statue of Stonewall Jackson atop his horse looks over Henry Hill at the battlefields of Manassas, or Bull Run as it was generally known in the North July 5, 2005 in Manassas, Virginia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Jack and Warren Christian say in a letter published by Slate late Wednesday that the removal of the Jackson statue and other Confederate monuments on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue will “necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice.”

RELATED: Gov: Removing Confederate Statues Like Losing 9/11 Memorial

Jack Christian told The Associated Press on Thursday that the monuments were clearly constructed to be “markers of white supremacy” and “make black people fearful.”

gettyimages 2641740 Stonewall Jackson Descendants Call For Monuments Removal

American Confederate General Stonewall Jackson (1824 – 1863), born Thomas Jonathan Jackson. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Christian said he’s pleased to see that Mayor Levar Stoney is now saying the city should consider removing or relocating its Confederate statues. The mayor had previously said he thought the monuments should stay but have context added.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch