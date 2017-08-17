One-Man Show At DCPA Highlights Differences Between Men & Women

“Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus” runs through August 27th at the Garner Galleria Theater at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and information go to the “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus” page at http://www.denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – A new show at the Garner Galleria Theater looks at an ancient topic – how men and women relate to each other. “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus” was a very popular relationship book back in the early 1990’s. Now it’s a very popular, very relatable one-man show.

“The show… we kind of really blow it out of the water, blow it out of perspective, exaggerate a lot of the little things that men and women do around the house, the little things they do during date night, the little things they do in the bedroom. You know, I truly exaggerate that,” said Amadeo Fusca, star of the touring show.

The exaggeration of how we talk, listen, and relate to one another drives the action and keeps the audience laughing.

“I take you on this journey through my relationship, through meeting them for the first time, our date nights now, our anniversaries, getting the baby sitter, what we do in the bedroom…you know… what happens when I’m upset, what happens when she’s upset, how do we each counter balance that. At the end of the day, it’s really just about how we love each other, so we work through all this,” Fusca told CBS4.

Prepare yourself, this is a great date night with much laughter.

“When the audience is hot, it’s too much fun,” Fusca said.