The Record Company To Headline Take Note Concert

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado non-profit Take Note Colorado announced today that its next fundraising concert will be headlined by rock band, The Record Company. The statewide initiative, Take Note Colorado, raises money to pay for music education in public schools. Its first concert in May headlined Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and featured various other Colorado musicians.

The Record Company will play, along with Tracksuit Wedding, at the Sing It To Me Santa concert on December 9th. Sing It To Me Santa is a Colorado tradition since 2014, and will now become one of Take Note Colorado’s signature events.

Los Angeles-based, The Record Company put out its first album in 2016, called “Give It Back to You”. It was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best Contemporary Blues Album.

“We recorded the album in our living room. The thought of Red Rocks and Grammy nominations was not what we were thinking about,” singer Chris Vos told CBS4.

A year and a half later, Vos and his bandmates are living the rock ‘n’ roll dream, and they want to share it with kids in schools.

“It’s critical, I think, musical education, and it should not be cut out of schools. Just like physical education, mind…body…soul,” Vos explained.

Vos was exposed to music from an early age. His mother played records, his father played music in the barn on the family farm. He says it make a early impression.

“I got a little blue baseball bat, a wiffle bat. And I remember watching this old home movie. I’m in my diapers like holding on to a chair and I’ve got the bat with one hand and I’m pretending I’m singing. I’m sure they wanted me to play baseball. But I was like, I turned to my mom and said, ‘I was doomed from the day I was born, wasn’t I?’” Vos recalled.

Music has been a huge part of his life ever since, even with the gigs dried up for a time.

“I taught kids how to play guitar for a long time. When I went too broke touring with my last band, I went and I started teaching guitar, and it was a really rewarding thing,” Vos said.

“Chris, people are so excited to have you coming back for this benefit concert, what does that say about music fans here in Colorado?” asked CBS4’s Jim Benemann.

“Music is part of the fabric here. It’s very clear every time you come here. The show has just that magical energy to it, and I applaud it,” Vos responded.

The Sing It To Me Santa concert benefiting Take Note Colorado is Saturday, December 9th at the Ogden Theatre. Tickets for the show are available at www.axs.com beginning August 25th at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $25 – $30 and VIP tickets are $250.