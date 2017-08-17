New Parking Ban Forces Homeless To Vacate Colorado Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Homeless living in a dozen campers, trucks, vans and cars parked along the street at America The Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs were forced to pack up and move out.

The Gazette reports people vacated the area Wednesday in preparation for a new overnight parking ban.

Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Scott Wisler says the roadway is being closed to overnight squatters because it is too narrow for the large motorized campers that park there.

Tisha Casto, who has lived on the street for two years, says he thinks the city is fed up with the trash.

One woman on the street set up a tent illegally, large trash bags were tossed outside camper doors, the sidewalk was smeared with feces and litter and the smell of urine were everywhere.

